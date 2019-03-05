Reason behind The Prodigy vocalist's suicide named

© DJ Mag https://report.az/storage/news/467c674c47367a47759da907bbafb10c/7368a820-8386-48be-8ca8-b21300792049_292.jpg

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Prodigy vocalist and dancer Keith Flint committed suicide over property issues following the divorce with his wife, Japanese Mayumi Kai, Report informs citing the Lenta.Ru.

As the British media writes, a few days before his death, Flint put up for sale his house for £ 1.5 million in Dunmow, Essex, United Kingdom. It is noted that the musician was forced to sell real estate.

At the time of Flint's death Kai was in Japan. The media writes that the vocalist was depressed after separation.

The 49-year-old Flint was found dead in his home yesterday morning.