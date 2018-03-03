Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The Emoji Movie" has received Hollywood's most famous frown, the Razzie Award , for worst picture of 2017, making it the first animated feature in 38 years to earn the top dishonor, Report informs citing AP.

"Leading this year's list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus," the Razzies said in a statement announcing the recipients, saying the film came in a year when "Hollywood's recycled trash heap attained an all-time high" and saw a "toxic-level lack of originality."

The annual awards bestowed on the worst the movie business has to offer were announced Saturday in their traditional spot, the day before the Academy Awards.

"The Emoji Movie" landed four of the 10 Razzies given out this year, also taking worst screenplay, worst director, and worst screen combo, which was given to "any two obnoxious emojis" from the movie.

Tom Cruise's attempted reboot of the "Mummy" franchise landed him worst actor. He now has no Oscars after three nominations, but two Razzies. Cruise and Brad Pitt won for worst screen couple for 1994's "Interview with the Vampire."

Tyler Perry took worst actress for "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," the director's 10th time donning a dress and playing his signature white-wigged matriarch.