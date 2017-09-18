Rammstein band ends its career

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary German metal band Rammstein ends its career.

Report informs, tabloid Bild wrote about that referring to sources close to band.

According to tabloid, the next album of the band, which did not release new albums since 2009, will be the last one. However, the band did not give official statement. The new album will be released not before the end of this year. - writes Bild.

Earlier guitarist of Rammstein Richard Kruspe in his interview to Blabbermouth.net said that the new album of the band might be the last one. “I think it will be the last record that we will make” said Kruspe.

Iconic German metal band Rammstein was formed in 1994 in Berlin.