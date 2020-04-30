Raj Kapoor's son Rishi Kapoor dies

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor famed for his romantic roles has died aged 67. Report informs citing the BBC.

He was part of the Kapoor acting dynasty which has long dominated Bollywood, the Hindi film industry.

The actor made a huge splash in 1973 with his first lead role in Bobby - a teenage love story.

He played the romantic lead in dozens of films for over two decades, after which he made a successful transition to character roles.

Rishi Kapoor debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker.

His death comes a day after the passing away of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after a year-long treatment in New York.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told Press Trust of India.