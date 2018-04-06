Puerto Rican singer's clip becomes most watched YouTube video

© Steve Marcus/Reuters

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Luis Fonsi’s and Daddy Yankee’s smash hit music video Despacito has reached a remarkable milestone for becoming the world’s First video to reach 5 billion views on YouTube .

Report informs citing the Forbes.

This is an absolute record video service - and another for the dance hit, which scored 3 billion views in August last year and 4 billion in December.

Despacito had already been named the streaming service’s most-viewed video of all time last August, after overtaking Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again.

In December 2017, Despacito took fourth place in the top of the best songs of the year according to Billboard magazine.