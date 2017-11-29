Prince Harry and Meghan: interesting facts about new royal couple

© Reuters/ Toby Melville

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prince Harry and actress Megan Markle will marry at Windsor Castle in May, Report informs citing the Kensington Palace.

Church wedding will take place in the St George's Chapel.

The royal family will pay for the wedding expenses, including church wedding, background music, flowers and ceremonial reception.

After the announcement of the engagement with the prince, Meghan Markle became under the media spotlight. Everyone is wondering who she is, that managed to win the heart of the Prince?

It was already officially announced that in the period until the wedding, Meghan Markle will be christened and confirmed in the Church of England. In addition, she plans to obtain British citizenship and has confirmed she will be giving up acting.

Meghan, 36, was born Rachel Meghan Markle on August 4, 1981. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Her mother is African-American, while Meghan's father is Dutch-Irish. Meghan's mother was a yoga instructor and social worker, and father lighting director. Her debut was a role in the daytime soap General Hospital and roles in the sci-fi drama Fringe, 90210 and CSI: NY followed. American actress Meghan Markle known for her role as Rachel Zane in the TV series “Force majeure”.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said. "It's a new chapter, right?".

It is also known that Meghan Markle was married and is now divorced. Since September 10, 2011, Markle was married to the film producer Trevor Engelson, whom she met since 2004. They divorced after 2 years in August 2013.

For centuries, divorce was frowned upon by the Church of England and members of the British royal family were forbidden — or at the very least, strongly discouraged — from marrying someone who was divorced.

Harry said prior to being set up with Markle, he had never heard of her or seen her show, and, despite his royal heritage, Markle said she knew little about Harry. "I think for both of us, though, it was really refreshing because given I didn't know a lot about him, everything that I've learned about him, I learned through him as opposed to having grown up around different news stories or tabloids or whatever else," Markle said.

And the fifth in line to the throne revealed he proposed while the couple made roast chicken.

The ring was designed by Prince Harry and features two diamonds which belonged to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The band is made from yellow gold and at the centre is a diamond from Botswana, where the couple went camping at the start of their relationship.

Ms Markle said it was a sign of "Harry's thoughtfulness".

She had obviously not been able to meet his mother, she said, but it was "so important to me... to know that she's a part of this with us".