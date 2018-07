Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The popular Russian singer Stas Mikhaylov, will give a concert in Baku.

Report was told in the press service of the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The concert called "Я буду с тобой" (I will be with you) will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on October 1.

Program will start at 20:00. Baku time. Ticket price varies from 29 AZN to 139 AZN.

Tickets are sold at the city's centralized vaults.