Ozjan Deniz holds Gala of his new movie in Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ A popular Turkish singer, an actor, as well as a director, Ozjan Deniz arrived in Baku to take part in his film's Gala Night. Report informs that the head characters of the movie "Sevimli tehlikeli", Aycha Ayshin Turan and Shukru Ozyildiz attended the Gala night held in Nizami Cinema. The guests said that they were amazed at the sights of our city.

The fans welcomed the actors while entering Nizami Cinema with great enthusiasm. The Gala Night of "Sevimli tehlikeli" movie took place.

The head characters of the film participated at the press conference and shared their opinions with media members.

Ozjan Deniz stated that he will shoot the second part of the movie and added that he will take part in "Sevimli tehlikeli-2".

Ozjan Deniz did not forget to sing an Azeri song at the press conference.