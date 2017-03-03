 Top
    Oscar award blunder duo given bodyguards

    Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz received death threats on social media

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Security has been beefed up at the residences of Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz following the mistake in the Oscar ceremony, Report informs, BBC quotes accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

    PwC official said that they had been given protection after their home addresses and photos of their families were published in the media.

    A day earlier, it emerged the academy will not employ them to do the Oscars job again.

    In the last ceremony, La La Land was mistakenly named best picture instead of winner Moonlight, which has been described as the biggest mistake in Academy Awards history.

    Later it was revealed that Mr Cullinan mistakenly handed the wrong envelope to the two presenters.

