    Performing order of participants in final of "Eurovision-2015" revealed

    Elnur Huseynov will perform 24th

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Azerbaijan Elnur Huseynov will perform in the final of the song contest "Eurovision-2015" unmder the No. 24.

    Report informs referring to the official site of the contest, participants will perform in the finals by the following order: Slovenia, France, Israel, Estonia, Great Britain, Armenia, Lithuania, Serbia, Norway, Sweden, Cyprus, Australia, Belgium, Austria, Greece, Montenegro, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Spain, Hungary, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Albania and Italy.

    The order of appearance is defined by the producers of the contest.

    The representative of Azerbaijan Elnur Huseynov, performing the song "Hour of wolf" (Hour of the Wolf) got to the finals, which to be held in Vienna on 23 May.

