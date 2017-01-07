Obama’s farewell party boasts major American stars

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have hosted a star-studded "goodbye party" for "close friends and major donors" on Friday before they leave the White House later this month.

Report informs, as CNN producer in White House posted on Twitter, the rumored guest list is long and packed with A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, George Lucas, J.J. Abrams, Chance the Rapper, and many more. AlsoBruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney were in attendance as well.

In terms of entertainment, Queen Bey, Jay Z, and Stevie Wonder performed at the event.

Those in attendance included Robert De Niro, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, Kelly Rowland as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Notably, Obama's authority expires on January 20. This day will take place the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.