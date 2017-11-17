Number of Eurovision 2018 participant countries reach 43

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of participating countries in the international song contest Eurovision - 2018 increased to 43.

Report informs referring to official Eurovision song contest's website.

Last week European Broadcasting Union announced that 42 countries will compete in song contest, but the list was increased to 43 as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia joins the line up.

The participating countries of Eurovision 2018 are: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San-Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

In addition, organizers announced that the first wave of tickets for the Grand Final will be released on November 30th.The price of ticket starts from 35 Euro. The second wave of tickets set for early 2018.

Portugal become the host city of Eurovision 2018 song contest after the victory of Salvador Sobral in Kyiv this year. The lyric song Amar pelos dois (Love for both) brought triumph for Salvador Sobral

Azerbaijan will be represented in the song contest by singer Aysel Mamedova.