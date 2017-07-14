Named the world's highest-paid musicians in 2016

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Billboard magazine named the highest-paid musicians of 2016.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Beyonce who earned in the reporting period $ 62.1 mln (primarily due to touring) took first place.

The second place took by Guns N 'Roses ($ 42.3 mln), the third - Bruce Springsteen ($ 42.2 mln), followed by Drake ($ 37.3 mln), Adele ($ 37 mln), Coldplay ($ 32.3 mln) and Justin Bieber ($ 30.5 mln).

Luke Bryan ($ 27.3 mln), Kanye West ($ 26.1 mln) and Kenny Chesney ($ 25.4 mln) are closing the top ten.