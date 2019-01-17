Turkey's famous singer donates TRY 250,000 to Turkish Education Foundation

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's famous singer Murat Boz has donated TRY 250,000 (AZN 79,000) to the Turkish Education Foundation.

REPORT informs citing the Huriyyet that the General Director of the foundation, Yıldız Günay said they were surprised to receive such amount of money.

She said they investigated the name of this charitable person because the amount was gross. There was a name and a phone number in the receipt. We called and asked, 'are you singer Murad Boz whom we know? He answered, 'yes'. Our next question was: "Have you really donated 250,000 lira to the Turkish Education Foundation or there is a mistake?" He said, "Yes, I sent it to the Turkish Education Foundation. My goal is to support education. If my budget permits, I will continue to support the Foundation in the future."

According to Gunay, large amount of donations to the Turkish Education Foundation is usually paid by mistake: "If someone donates a large sum to our organization, we want to get acquainted with that philanthropist."