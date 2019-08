The first day of the Zhara music festival was held in Baku.

Report informs that MONATIK, Sergey Lazarev, Lolita, Vera Brezhneva, EMIN, Grigory Leps, Valeria,Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Ani Lorak, Chingiz Mustafayev, Bosson, Nikolai Baskov, etc rocked the stage with incendiary shows.

Notably, earlier during the Zhara festival, the celebrities expected to perform on stage four 4 days, walked along the red carpet and talked to journalists. Read more about this in our photo report.