'ƏN Yeni Il' program singer Miri Yusif records a new song - VIDEO

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Miri Yusif, Azerbaijani singer who will perform at “ƏN Yeni Il” concert program to be held in Baku Olympic Stadium on December 31, sang a new song.

Report informs, Kamil Ahmadbeyov and Tural Aliyev are authors of the song. Orkhan Mammadli has directed the clip.

Tickets for the concert starting from 9 AZN are available on iTicket.az, in ASAN service centers and all ticket offices of the city.

