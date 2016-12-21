 Top
    Close photo mode

    'ƏN Yeni Il' program singer Miri Yusif records a new song - VIDEO

    Kamil Ahmadbeyli is author of the song

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Miri Yusif, Azerbaijani singer who will perform at “ƏN Yeni Il” concert program to be held in Baku Olympic Stadium on December 31, sang a new song.

    Report informs, Kamil Ahmadbeyov and Tural Aliyev are authors of the song. Orkhan Mammadli has directed the clip.

    Tickets for the concert starting from 9 AZN are available on iTicket.az, in ASAN service centers and all ticket offices of the city.

    Notably, Report Information Agency is a media partner of the concert. Sponsors are AAAF Park Living Complex, “High Boost”, “Seat”, “Baku Entertainment Factory”, “Hell” and iTicket.az.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi