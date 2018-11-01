 Top
    Michael Jackson tops Forbes list of highest-paid dead celebrities

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Jackson again tops the Forbes list of the highest-paid dead celebrities list after hauling in $400 million over the past year, mostly from the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake. Additional cash comes from his Mijac Music catalogue, a new Sony record deal and projects like TV special Michael Jackson’s Halloween, which returned to CBS on October 20 for the second consecutive year.

    Report informs citing TASS that the musician who died in 2009, has topped the list for the sixth time in a row.

    Notably, Sony commented on the reports of Michael Jackson's fake vocal in his posthumous album.

