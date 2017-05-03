Michael Jackson's daughter makes a feature film debut

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Paris Jackson, daughter of the famous American pop star Michael Jackson, who made her television debut on drama Star, is set for her feature film debut in untitled comedic thriller.

Report informs citing The Hollywood Reporter.

The film centers on a businessman, Harold (David Oyelowo), who while in Mexico gets unwittingly entangled with drug lords, international mercenaries and the FBI. The feature is set to star Edgerton's brother Joel, as well as Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.

Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone wrote the project, which will be produced by Edgerton and Theron, along with Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix.

The daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson has been looking to break into a career in front of the camera. A week after signing with IMG Models, she signed with WME in all areas.

Jackson is also managed by Stiefel Entertainment.