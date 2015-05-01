Members for the National Jury of Azerbaijan at Eurovision-2015 revealed

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Issued a list of persons to be included in the national jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2015.

Report informs citing the official website of Eurovision Song Contest, the jury of each country includes six well-known artists.

This year Azerbaijani jury will consist of Zumrud Dadashzade (Chairman of the jury), Azer Zeynalov, Samira Allahverdi, Tunzale Agayeva, Faig Agayev and Fidan Hajiyeva.

Note that the Eurovision Song Contest this year will take place on 17, 19 and 21 May in the hall of the Stadthalle in Vienna. Azerbaijan will be represented by Elnur Huseynov with the song "Hour of the Wolf" (Hour of Wolf).

The results of the national vote in the competition are formed on the basis of the total points of the national vote of the jury and TV viewers.