Media: Russia could host Eurovision 2017 instead of Ukraine

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia may get the right to host Eurovision 2017, if Ukraine will not be able to decide on organizational matters before October.

Report informs referring to Izvestia, in the near future Kiev should determine the place of the competition and the sources of funding for activities. If the Ukrainian government will not be able to give clear answers, Eurovision may be given to another country.

"Status of the winner cannot be taken away from them, however, with regard to timing, the decision should have been taken much earlier", stated in the press service of European Broadcasting Union (EBU).