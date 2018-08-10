Marvel tries to return dismissed Director of Guardians of the Galaxy

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ / Marvel Studios and Disney are currently negotiating on the return of James Gunn, American Director of Guardians of the Galaxy series, Report informs citing the Газета.Ru.

Marvel considers the opinion of the participants of Guardians of the Galaxy series , which supports Gunn, and tries to negotiate with Disney on his return to work.

The dismissal of D. Gunn will lead to delays in the production of films, which does not meet the interests of companies.

Notably, the American Director was dismissed from Disney on July 20 for inappropriate tweets.