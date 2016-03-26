Mariah Carey cancels Brussels concert over safety concerns

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Mariah Carey has canceled her upcoming show in Brussels in the wake of recent terrorist attacks, Report informs.

“I love my fans in Brussels and at this time I am being advised to cancel my show for the safety of my fans, my band, crew and everyone involved with the tour,” Carey tweeted on Friday. “I hope to see you soon and send my prayers and eternal love, laughter and light to my Lambs.”

The music icon’s decision comes after Tuesday’s terrorist bombings, which left at least 31 people dead and 300 wounded.

Brussels’ authorities shut down all public transportation in the city and advised residents to stay inside after raising the terror threat to a level four - the highest classification.

Belgium’s capital has become a focal point in Europe’s fight against terrorism following the Nov. 13 Paris attacks. Authorities recently captured Salah Abdeslam - a Belgian-born French national who played a role in last year’s attacks - in a Brussels suburb.

Police continued conducting raids through the capital Friday morning. Explosions and gunfire only exacerbated residents’ uneasiness following the attacks.