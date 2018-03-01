 Top
    Main hero of "The rich also cry" series dies

    The actor died as a result of stopping breathing© El Universal

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Mexican actor Rogelio Guerra, 82, the star of popular soap operas such as The rich also cry has died on Wednesday. 

    Guerra was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s some years ago and in 2015 suffered a stroke that left him in precarious health until his death.

    Actor of the theater, cinema, television and dubbing, participated in many projects.

    According to unconfirmed reports, the actor died as a result of stopping breathing

