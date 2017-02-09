 Top
    Madonna released photo of her adopted Malawi twins - PHOTO

    Singer asked media to respect the children's privacy

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ American singer Madonna announced that she has completed the process of adoption of two children from Malawi. Report informs, she wrote in her Instagram account.

    "I can officially confirm, I have finished the process of adoption of the twin sisters from Malawi, and I am very happy that now they are part of our family," said Madonna.

    She thanked those who helped her in adoption, and asked media to respect the children's privacy.

    In 2008, Madonna adopted David Banda, and a year after Mercy James. Both are natives of Malawi. In addition, the singer has a daughter Lourdes Leon and son Rocco Ritchie.

