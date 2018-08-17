Madonna celebrates 60th anniversary in Morocco

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Madonna, appears to have traveled to the former imperial city of Marrakech in western Morocco to celebrate her 60th birthday on Thursday. Report informs citing the TASS.

The main celebrations took place in one of the riad (a hotel in the traditional ethnic style) in the medieval quarter of the city yesterday. The interior spaces in the building were decorated specially for the arrival of the singer. Madonna and her friends will spend some time in the vicinity of Morocco, in particular, in the recreation center Agafay, located in a desert area. According to journalists, about half a hundred guests were invited to the solemn evening.