Lionsgate is working on the eighth Saw movie

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The nice thing about horror is that nothing ever really stays dead. In bad news for those who have the Blu-Ray 'complete' set, Saw Legacy will apparently be the eighth movie in the ultra gory franchise and Lionsgate has already started cranking those blood covered development cogs, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The insider leak comes from The Tracking Board and reveals that the writing duo behind Sorority Row and surprisingly fun Piranha 3D, Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, are on script duties.

Original director James Wan, who is currently helming Aquaman and has the Conjuring and Insidious movies under his belt will apparently join original screenwriter Leigh Whannell on executive producer duties. Don't get too comfortable about their presence though. They did oversee the last seven. The last in the franchise, Saw 3D: The Final Chapter, was always rumoured not to be the last, despite its very clear title and it's almost a relief that this will be a sequel rather than a full on remake of the franchise. However, now that the Jigsaw Killer is well and truly dead, expect a copycat killer with a serious thirst for horrendous torture.