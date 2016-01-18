Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson headline film acting awards

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor for “The Revenant,” and Brie Larson kept her winning streak going with Best Actress in “Room.”

Neither star was present to claim their prize, DiCaprio is doing foreign press for the Alejandro Inarritu film. Larson is currently filming “Kong: Skull Iskand.”

Given their track record over the past decade, it's natural to look towards the Golden Globes when trying to surmise which actors may win when the Oscars roll around next month, and tonight Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio cemented their presumptive front-runner status with wins.

Larson has been steadily gaining momentum since September for her nuanced performance in Room, in which she plays a young woman who's raised her young son in total captivity after being kidnapped.

DiCaprio's performance in Golden Globe Best Picture winner The Revenant has been whispered about even before the film was released, and with the actor teaming up with director Alejandro Iñárritu for the film - an Oscar favorite after his Birdman wins last year - this could be the beginning of an awards season wave for the brutal revenge film.



