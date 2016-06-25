 Top
    ​Legendary Aerosmith confirms farewell tour

    “I love this band, I really do”

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Aerosmith reportedly disbands after 46 years of work.

    Report informs, Aerosmith are planning a farewell tour in 2017. 

    "I love this band, I really do, and I want to squash every thought that anybody might have about this … We're doing a farewell tour, but only because it's time. We've never done that," Steven Tyler said.

    Aerosmith was founded in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

    The band's latest album - "Music from Another Dimension!" was published in 2012.

