Last singer to perform at Azerbaijan Grand Prix named

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mariah Carey will be the last singer to perform at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Report was told by The Baku City Circuit. M. Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time.

American singer will perform most popular songs at big stage in Seaside Park after the Grand Prix podium ceremony on June 25. She will perform after the end of races.

Notably, first two days of the Grand Prix starting on June 23, Tarkan, "Black Eyed Peas" and Nicole Scherzinger will take the stage.