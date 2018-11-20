"Kəklikotu" comedy movie presented in Masalli

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/7891aa78057bc93939b173b69d04f019/247f55bf-2b36-4870-962d-77fab686ce3d_292.jpg

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of "Kəklikotu", a comedy produced by Cinemazadeh, has been held in Masalli.

Report informs that the artistic staff of the movie was presented at the party held at the Masalli branch of CinemaPlus of Asan heyat movie club.

They took photos with the guests of the event and gave their autographs. The actors informed about the process of the film creation.

According to the subject line, an uncle and a nephew leave for the capital city to sell fruits, vegetables and sell someone's sack of thyme (kəklikotu) to one man. It further turns out that the sack contained something far from the thyme... This adventure and the professional casting helped to attract a wide audience.

The movie grasped the viewers' attention and was accompanied with fierce applauds.

The film involves over 20 famous actors, singers and film directors, including Mushfig Shahverdiyev, Nigar Jamal, Islam Mehraliyev, Alihan Rajabov, Agil M.Guliyev, Majid Huseynov, Farda Amin, Eljan Rasulov.

The head producer of the film is Jafar Akhundzadah, production directors are Jafar Akhundzadah and Vugar Islamzadah, script writers Vugar Huseynov and Talib Ahmadov, camera director - Rashad Garayev, composer - Rustam Zeynalov, music director - Aynur Akhundzadah, executive producers - Tural Asadov and Khatai Ali.