Joker nominated for Golden Raspberry for cruelty

Tom Hooper's movie musical "Cats," Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood," and Tyler Perry's "A Madea Family Funeral" topped this year's nominations list for the worst movies and performances of 2019, scoring eight nominations apiece.

Report informs, citing The Wrap, that other "honorees" on this year's list include the remake of "Hellboy" starring David Harbour, John Travolta in the thriller "The Fanatic" and the James Franco-directed period drama "Zeroville."

The Razzies are now in their 40th year, and the group typically announces its nominees a day ahead of the Oscar nominations. But with the Oscars moving to its earliest date ever, it also pushed back the Razzies, which are only just announcing the nominees' list. The awards ceremony for the winners will be announced at a later date.

This year the organization accompanied its nominees with a video sketch, which you can watch above. The video imagines a campy,' 70s-era, "Password" style game show in which the nominees in the three top categories were revealed.

The five nominees for Worst Picture are "Cats," "The Fanatic," "A Madea Family Funeral," "Rambo: Last Blood" and "The Haunting of Sharon Tate," a horror film starring Hilary Duff, who was also nominated for Worst Actress. "A Madea Family Funeral" is the 12th and reportedly final Madea movie Perry will make.

The group also recognized Anne Hathaway for her performances as Worst Actress in both "The Hustle" and "Serenity" alongside Matthew McConaughey, who was also nominated for Worst Actor.

One actual Oscar nominee did manage to score an award from the Razzies. "Joker" was nominated in a brand new category from the group this year, the "Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property" Golden Raspberry.

Finally, the group offered the Redeemer Award to actors who proved themselves capable actors again after some past duds, including Adam Sandler for "Uncut Gems," Eddie Murphy for "Dolemite Is My Name," Keanu Reeves for "Toy Story 4" and "John Wick 3," Jennifer Lopez for "Hustlers" and Will Smith for "Aladdin."