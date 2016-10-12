 Top
    Jim Carrey sued by ex-girlfriend's mother

    She is suing the actor for wrongful death

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The mother of Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend Cathriona White is suing the actor for wrongful death, Report informs referring to the BBC.

    It's less than a month since Ms White's estranged husband filed a similar lawsuit.

    Both claim Ms White took her own life in September 2015 by overdosing on prescription drugs obtained by the actor.

    In response to Mr Burton's lawsuit, Carrey, 54, said: "Is this the way a 'husband' honours the memory of his 'wife?' The real disease here is greed, shameful greed."

    His lawyers have previously said the allegations are "bogus" and "catagorically disputed."

