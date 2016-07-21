Italy to shot a film about famous designer

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ A film is being shot about famous designer Gianni Versace.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the movie dealing with the life of the designer killed in 1997, will be filmed in Reggio Calabria, the Italian town in which Versace was born.

Filming will be carried out in several Italian cities as well as in Miami, where the designer was murdered.

Despite less initial information about the film, it’s set to be directed by Billie August. Antonio Banderas will star as Gianni Versace.

The feature film is expected to be ready in 2017, for the 20th anniversary of famous fashion designer's death.