Israel suspends ticket sale for Eurovision

Baku. 4 March REPORT.AZ/ Israel has suspended ticket sale for Eurovision song contest 2019 due to possible misapplication while implementing the process. Report informs citing TASS that the due information was provided by "Ninth channel" of Israeli television.

"Sale of tickets for the Eurovision song contest has been suspended in Israel, which is to host semifinal and final in Tel Aviv from 14 to 18 May this year. The decision on temporary freezing of the sale of tickets was made by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Cooperation Kan that is responsible for the conduct of the contest. The reason is that during the sale of the tickets the best seats were taken by representatives of the cultural and sports elite, which aroused suspicions among the regulatory authorities," the TV channel said.

Ticket sales on the Eurovision website began on February 28 evening. An hour later, all tickets to the final of the contest were sold out. At the same time, many people wishing to attend the competition from Europe, America and Australia complained about problems with access to the website.

Israeli Minister of Internal Affairs Gilad Erdan ordered law enforcement agencies to take immediate measures against speculators.