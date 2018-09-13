Israel names city to host Eurovision 2019

© Zhang Liyun/ globallookpress.com

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Organizers of the "Eurovision-2019" music contest confirmed that the contest will be held in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, Report informs citing the press service of Eurovision.

"Tel Aviv, Israel has been determined as the hosting city for Eurovision 2019 song contest. The first semifinal will be held on May 14, the second semi-final on May 16, and the final on May 18," the statement reads.

Notably, Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the competition with the song "Toy". Then the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu promised to hold "Eurovision-2019" in Jerusalem.