Israel determined as host city of Eurovision-2019

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ / International song contest "Eurovision-2019" is likely to be held not in Jerusalem.

Report informs, Israeli media reported referring to the statement of the authorities.

As told in the Ministry of Finance, the only relevant stadium in accordance with standards of "Eurovision" is located in Tel Aviv-this is one of the pavilions of city Fair center.

Supposedly, Israel will spend from $16.6 million to $22.1 million for Eurovision. But before the final decision on the venue of Eurovision, it should be held a contest of cities-applicants within the country, in which Jerusalem can participate.