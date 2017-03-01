 Top
    Iranian TV draws clothes on Charlize Theron during Oscar ceremony - PHOTO

    At the scene of the actress came out in a dress with open hands and décolleté

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian TV has drawn clothing onto Charlize Theron during the television show as her clothing not complied with dress code of muslim women in Iran.

    Report informs citing Lenta.ru. News report was devoted to Oscar film award.

    Theron was accepting the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

    Ansari accepted the Oscar on behalf of director Asghar Farhadi for his film The Salesman.

    Farhadi was boycotting the ceremony in response to the US immigration ban on seven primarily Muslim countries, including Iran.

