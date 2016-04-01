​Horror movie "10 Cloverfield Lane" showed in English in the 'CinemaPlus'

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ From March 31st the premium cinema of Azerbaijan "CinemaPlus" starts the showings of horror movie "10 Cloverfield Lane" in English, Report informs.

Directed by Dan Traktenberg with producer JJ Abrams took a picture, which no doubt will decorate the genre of science fiction. In the film, there is a mystery, and the investigation, and the drama and comedy, and it's all centered under the dome of something bigger that is not revealed until the very end. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman and John Gallagher ml.

After a car accident the girl wakes up in a strange fortified bunker. Lived there two men claim that saved it from chemical attack, has made the outside world uninhabitable. But she does not feel safe...

'CinemaPlus' located at Azadlig Avenue 45, 28 Mall-mall on the 5th floor.

Notably, Azerbaijan's premium cinema "28 Cinema» has changed its name. The new theater name is 'CinemaPlus'.