Hollywood Star Harrison Ford nearly piloted his plane into Airliner

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hollywood Star and aviation enthusiast Harrison Ford was nearly involved in a serious accident while piloting his private plane on Monday. Report informs citing the US media.

He was attempting to land his single-engine plane at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. Air traffic controllers instructed the actor to land on a designated runway, but he mistakenly aimed for a taxiway instead where an American Airlines plane full of 110 people was parked.

The American Airlines flight took off safely just minutes later. The actor has amassed a collection of vintage aircraft throughout his career.