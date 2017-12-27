Highest-grossing actors at box office in 2017 defined

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian edition of Forbes magazine has made a rating of highest-grossing actors at box office in 2017.

Report informs, 2017 was a very good year for Vin Diesel, as his The Fate of the Furious 8 did big business at the box office. He brought in $ 1.6 billion at the box office in 2017.

Other massive stars like his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson from The Rock and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for the top spot this year.

The top ten includes actors such as Emma Watson, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and John Boyer.