Heydar Aliyev Palace will host KVN teams of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan KVN League's 4th season will be opened in the Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 1.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani KVN, teams of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan will perform as well television stars will act as a jury. Host of the night will be Eldiyar Kenensarov, captain of Major League-2016 champion - "Asia MIX".

Major participant of the concert will be "Bakı yığması" (Sbornaya Baku) team, currently training for the Major League first season.

Notably, after a break of 24 years, the Azerbaijani team again achieved to become one of the best KVN teams and to broadcast on Channel One Russia.