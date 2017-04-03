Heydar Aliyev Palace hosts opening of 4th season of Azerbaijan Regional KVN League

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted opening of the fourth season of the Azerbaijan Regional KVN League, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Club of the Funny and Inventive People (KVN).

The best teams, representing national universities, met in the first game of the season to win the jury and collect bonuses for the final result, which, according to tradition, will be run for the end of the year.

During the game, three cups were competed for, but, as it is known, the season in the league is cumulative.

The Junior League Team of Baku, The Show Must Go On, Homo Sapiens, Sabah, Unec RES United, Absheron Stone, "Лабутены", Super Good and Bungarang presented inspiring acts and sparkling humor, musical talents and ideas.

Daughter of legendary captain of KVN team Anar Mammadkhanov, Madina, appeared on the stage in the composition of the Junior League Team for the first time.