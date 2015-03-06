Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The 72-year-old, star of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars films, reported engine failure and crash-landed his vintage plane on a Venice golf course.

He was breathing and alert when medics arrived and took him to hospital in a "fair to moderate" condition, a fire department spokesman said.

His son Ben, a chef in Los Angeles, later tweeted from the hospital: "Dad is OK. Battered but OK!

Report informs referring to BBC, Ford's injuries have not been disclosed but website TMZ, which first reported the story, said he suffered "multiple gashes to his head".

Shortly after take-off from Santa Monica Airport, he said he was having engine failure and was making an "immediate return".

He was the only person on board the plane.

After crash-landing, he was initially treated by two doctors who happened to be at the golf course.

Patrick Butler of the LAFD said they received a 911 emergency call at 14:20 (22:20 GMT) and attended to a "medium-to-high impact" plane crash at the Penmar Golf Course.