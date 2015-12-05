John Lennon's Guitar sold for 910,000 dollars

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rickenbacker guitar one of the founders of The Beatles John Lennon sold at auction in the United States for 910,000 dollars, Report informs cititng the trading house Julien's Auctions is headquartered in Beverly Hills (California).

According to the report, the guitar belonged to Lennon, and then it was given to Ringo Starr.



Earlier today it was reported that drums Ludwig Oyster Ringo Starr sold at auction for $ 2.2 million. Its owner was the owner of the club's American Football Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsey.



The former drummer of the legendary band Ringo Starr auctioned more than 800 musical instruments. Organizers of trading is calculated that the total value of lots is 10 million dollars.