Baku hosted grand opening of the largest "Cinema Plus" theater

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts the country's largest "СinemaPlus" theater with Dolby Atmos technology, located on the 3rd floor of the shopping center "Ganjlik Mall".

Report informs, Azerbaijani stars, entrepreneurs, managers of large organizations, actors, performers, presenters, directors, producers, bloggers, representatives of creative youth, high society and the media have attended the event.

At the opening, General Director of Zaur Darabzade stated that Dolby Atmos technology for the first time presented in Azerbaijan in "CinemaPlus": "Dolby Atmos technology provides sound from all directions, including the top of the hall. Because of performance capabilities of placement and movement of sound to anywhere in the theater Dolby Digital Atmos technology allows filmmakers to bring sound in the cinema to a fundamentally new level. As a result, the audience does not just watch what is happening on the screen but switches to the center of events. Dolby Digital Atmos technology was first introduced in April 2012 and used by all major Hollywood studios. 11 directors and 23 sound producers awarded with Oscar are working with it. To date, more than 300 movie theaters around the world have switched to this technology. In the near future it is expected that all the major theaters of the world will use Dolby Digital Atmos technology.

Deputy General Director of the network Jafar Akhundzade and Director of repertory planning Faig Kazimov noted that Dolby Atmos is a revolution in the field of surround sound for movie theaters.

Particular attention was attracted by the scenery. Oil rig was installed in the lobby, barrels and a long carpet that simulates fire and water, decorated in the spirit of the film "Deep Horizon". It is an American disaster movie directed by Peter Berg, based on the events that occurred on an oil platform "Deepwater Horizon," in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.The premiere was met with applause from the audience.

The event sponsored by Cinema Distribution, AMAPOLA EXCLUSIVE EVENTS and TNT.

Notably, "CinemaPlus" network of theaters also includes the following: "CinemaPlus 28 Mall", "CinemaPlus Amburan Mall", and "CinemaPlus Khamsa" in Ganja.