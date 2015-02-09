​Grammy winners announced in the US

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United States hosts the 57th Grammy award ceremony. Report informs citing the official website of the event, an American singer Beyoncé was awarded for best song, performance and album for the track "Drunk in Love".

British artist Sam Smith received four top awards in the categories "Best New Artist", "The Best Record of the Year", "The Best Song of the Year" and "The Best Vocal Pop Album".

Morning Phase was regarded the "Album of the year" and "The best rock plate". Eminem and The Marshall Mathers LP 2 were nominated and awarded in the category of Best Rap Album.

Grammy is considered one of the most prestigious music awards in the world. It has been given by the American Academy of Recording since 1959. The winners are determined by the vote of the Academy members.