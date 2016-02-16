Grammy Awards 2016 held in Los Angeles

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 58th Grammy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences have wrapped up in Los Angeles.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this year's top winners include megastar Taylor Swift, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, producer-performer Mark Ronson and Canadian crooner the Weekend, while Meghan Trainor took home the Grammy for best new artist.

The 58th Grammy Awards saw Taylor Swift take home her second best album honor and 'Uptown Funk' the award for best record. Meghan Trainor took home best new artist and Ed Sheeran won for best song. In the performances, Adele sounded less-than-stellar and 'Hamilton' measured up to the hype, but Kendrick Lamar's fiery set was the show stealer and overshadowed much of the night.

Taylor Swift's official switch from country to pop with her multi-hit, best-selling "1989" album brought the singer her second Grammy Award win for album of the year.

Swift was shocked when she won the night's top prize, beating out Kendrick Lamar, Chris Stapleton, Alabama Shakes and the Weeknd. Swift used her speech to encourage young women who feel defeated at times or discouraged by others.

"There will be people along the way that will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. You just focus on the work and don't let those people sidetrack you," she said.