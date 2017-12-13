Google names top searched actors and musicians in 2017

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Google named the most popular topics in the world for 2017.

Report informs, fiancee of British prince Harry, Meghan Markle who starred in TV series Suits tops the list. The second place is taken by Kevin Spacey caught in sexual harassments.

Actress Gal Gadot who starred in Wonder Woman film ranks the third.

The leader of musical rating was Ariana Grande, there was a terrorist attack during her concert in Manchester. In the second place is American rock band Linkin Park that lost its vocalist Chester Bennington this year.

The list is followed by Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran.