Golden Globes 2015 Winners Include 'Boyhood,' Julianne Moore & More

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Boyhood" won Best Motion Picture - Drama at the 2015 Golden Globes, one of three awards Richard Linklater's film grabbed on Sunday night. Linklater also took home Best Director, while co-star Patricia Arquette grabbed Best Supporting Actress.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, while "Boyhood" was an favored to win multiple awards on Sunday, the 72nd annual Golden Globes included its fair share of upsets. Chief among those were Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel," which earned Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Other unexpected award winners included Showtime's "The Affair" for Best Drama Series, Ruth Wilson for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama (for "The Affair"), Gina Rodriguez for Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy (for "Jane the Virgin"), "Fargo" for Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Billy Bob Thornton for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television ("Fargo").

In addition to Arquette, movie acting awards went to J.K. Simmons (Best Supporting Actor for "Whiplash"), Julianne Moore (Best Actress in a Drama for "Still Alice"), Michael Keaton (Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for "Birdman") and Eddie Redmayne (Best Actor in a Drama for "The Theory of Everything").

For television, Wilson, Rodriguez and Thornton were joined by Kevin Spacey (Best Actor in a Drama Series for "House of Cards"), Jeffrey Tambor (Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for "Transparent"), Maggie Gyllenhaal (Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Honourable Woman"), Matt Bomer (Best Supporting Actor for "The Normal Heart") and Joanne Froggatt (Best Supporting Actress for "Downton Abbey"). "Transparent" was given the Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Series.

The night started on a high note: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes for a third time, and used their monologue to poke fun at "The Interview" and Bill Cosby.