George Michael buried 3 months after his death

British singer George Michael has finally been buried in London on Wednesday.

a statement released by the singer's family says.

"We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend. George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support”, the statement declares.

George Michael has died on December 25, 2016, at the age of 53.